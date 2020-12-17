All priority roads in the City of Grande Prairie are being plowed, sanded and salted. The City is also in the process of plowing and sanding its trail network in the wake of heavy snowfall.

Parking bans have been declared to start on all priority 1 and 2 roads, with the exception of downtown, starting December 18th. During a parking ban, residents are not permitted to park on the identified roads on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Priority 1 and 2 roads are main roads and collector roads, priority 2 routes are identified by on-street signage.