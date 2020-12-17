The Valleyview RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify at least two suspects involved in the theft of a flat deck trailer.

Police say on December 7th, a white four-door Dodge truck with a flatbed drove onto a property, hooked the vehicle up to a car hauler flat deck trailer, and drove away.

Authorities believe at least two people were involved with the theft, with collected CCTV footage showing a passenger getting out of the truck while the driver is backing up.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the people, or vehicle involved is urged to call the RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).