Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace River region and stretching as far as Fairview, High Prairie, and Manning.

The national weather service says it’s expecting to see upwards of 15 centimetres hit the ground in some areas. The snow will begin to fall Wednesday evening and will continue well into Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to prepare for quickly changing, and perhaps deteriorating conditions, in which visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.