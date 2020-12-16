Grande Prairie City Councillors approved the rezoning of a parcel of land in the Westgate area, opening the door for a potential new permanent supported housing project.

However, it’s the second such rezoning decision, with neither location getting selected as the final location for the proposed 40-unit development.

“Permenant supportive housing continues to be a contentious project, and ultimately council will face a number of challenging decisions going forward where I’m sure there will be lots of debate and disagreement,” says Mayor Bill Given.

Given adds while council isn’t choosing a final site on which to build something, and even when a final site is chosen to build something, there will still be additional public processes that have to take place prior.

However, he adds that the recent progress shows the public council recognizes that this is not a done deal. He adds that these are preliminary steps to advance the project forward, with the most difficult decisions on that project still likely to come.

The second site rezoned, a strip of land on 105 Avenue near 100 Street, remains a viable option. However, one project which did get the green light earlier this year will see 44-units retrofitted into the six-storey Helma Fletcher Building that sits on the edge of Grande Prairie City Hall.

The next potential debate on the project will not take place until at least 2021, as members of council are now off for their holiday break.