Dr. Ogo Anizoba will be working at the Valleyview Health Centre beginning in January. He specializes in chronic disease management and emergency medicine. (Supplied, AHS)

Local Valleyview residents will soon have increased access to health care at the Valleyview Health Centre with the recruitment of a new family physician at the facility. Dr. Ogo Anizoba will be moving to Valleyview from Camrose in January and establishing a community practice of family medicine.

Associate Zone Medical Director for AHS North Zone Dr. Eva Kitagawa says Anizoba will be a welcome addition to the team.

“It’s important everyone has access to a family physician, no matter where they live, and the arrival of a new family physician will improve access to local healthcare services for Valleyview and area residents,” she says

As a family medicine physician, Anizoba specializes in chronic disease management and emergency medicine. He earned his medical degree in Nigeria and completed his residency training in South Africa.

MLA for Central Peace Notley Todd Loewen says he is glad another physician will be taking up practice in rural Alberta and noted his welcome of Anizoba to the area.

“I’m grateful our government has recognized the unique nature of rural healthcare and the unique challenges that come with that,” he says.

Outside of work, Anizoba says he enjoys watching and playing soccer, and fishing. He is married with three children.