Seven new and nine recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Data provided by Alberta Health Services now shows the municipality with 115 active cases of the virus as of December 14th.

Meanwhile, five recoveries and no new cases were reported in the County of Grande Prairie, for a new active total of 22 active cases.

Province-wide, a total of 1,341 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. An additional 11 deaths have also been reported to Alberta Health. Officials say the total death toll in Alberta now sits at 744.

There are now 1,250 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. Of these, 34 people are currently in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.