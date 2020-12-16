Outreach teams are being sent into parts of Edmonton and Calgary with high COVID-19 transmission rates. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard made the announcement Tuesday, saying the goal is to reduce infection rates in the 11 hardest-hit communities. (Supplied, Government of Alberta)

Outreach teams are being sent into parts of Edmonton and Calgary with high COVID-19 transmission rates. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard made the announcement Tuesday, saying the goal is to reduce infection rates in the 11 hardest-hit communities.

The so-called COVID-19 care teams will be community-led outreach groups delivering care packages with masks, sanitizer, and information in multiple languages. They’ll also provide transportation to COVID-19 assessment and testing facilities as needed.

“COVID-19 Care Teams will be comprised of on-the-ground community groups and organizations who’ve built longstanding, trusted relationships with these community members,” explains Allard.

Faith-based organizations and friendship centres will be a part of the process. Allard says it’s going to take a team effort to ensure those who need support are aware of and able to access the resources they need.

“By working together and taking a safe, coordinated and community-minded approach, we will ensure residents have the understanding, the tools, [and] the supports they need to break the chain of transmission in these communities.”

“We are doing this because you matter. Your health and your safety matters, your communities matter, and your families matter,” she adds.

Premier Jason Kenney notes residents in the communities with the highest transmission rates often have public-facing jobs.