Though they will be presented through a different medium than usual, Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection still intends to host its annual awards ceremony.

Executive Director Karna Germsheid says the program will realistically not change much from how it is typically delivered, just that the ceremony is migrating online as opposed to being hosted in person.

“It’s going to look different this year. I know that there were questions around the sport excellence awards… and of course we’re going to have it this year.”

“Even though there [were] disruptions in 2020 and we didn’t have our sanctioned events or competitions, we know there were coaches out there leading, athletes out there training and volunteers out there doing everything they can,” she says.

For the seventh annual awards, Nominees will appear on the screen for an introduction, then will be given two minutes to speak if they are awarded.

Germsheid adds the goal of the ceremony is always to celebrate all those in the sporting community who go above and beyond every year in their field.

“We’ve been trying to figure out some ways that we can highlight the nominees in their space, virtually… We’re hoping to make the nominees just as proud receiving awards this year that we have any other year.”

“The fact that it’s a multi-sport makes it special and it’s important for different organizations to see that we’re all in the trenches.”

Nominations for awards will be open from January 1st to 31st. Germsheid explains there are usually between 40 and 55 nominees. The online ceremony is set for March 12th, 2021.