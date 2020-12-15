Smart farming, using modern technologies in agriculture. Female agronomist farmer with digital tablet computer in wheat field using apps and internet in agricultural production, selective focus. (Supplied, GPRC)

Grande Prairie Regional College is working to create more opportunities for agriculture students and those already in the industry. To begin the process, the college has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lakeland College.

The agreement will see the two colleges collaborating on research programs, creating student-life activities, and establishing a basis for infrastructure and equipment sharing. Overall, the goal is to generate economic growth, enhance workforce skills and contribute to innovation and diversification in Alberta’s agriculture sector.

GPRC President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray says the partnership aligns with the priorities set out in the college’s 5GPRC administrative strategy.

“Collaborating with Lakeland College allows us to bring modern and diverse opportunities to our region and better the educational experience of our students.”

“Our region is known for its agriculture industry and innovative-solutions, a partnership like this will add to what is already planted in our rich soil,’ he says.

The agreement is not the first time GPRC and Lakeland College have collaborated. The two colleges signed an MoU in 2015 to expand access to emergency services training in northwestern Alberta.

President and CEO of Lakeland College Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart says working with post-secondary partners is essential to giving students the best opportunities possible, while also spending taxpayer dollars responsibly.

“Collaboration is a key aspect of what we do at Lakeland College… We are incredibly proud of our agricultural programming and the innovative student-led learning opportunities we provide through our Student-Managed Farm— powered by New Holland.”

“I’m excited to see how this partnership evolves in the coming years to best serve our regions and students,” she says.

The partnership took effect with the signing of the MoU on December 10th and will be active until November 20th, 2025.