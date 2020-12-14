A COVID-19 fatality which was previously reported by Alberta Health Services has been linked to the outbreak at the QEII Hospital. A total of 12 cases of COVID-19 within the City of Grande Prairie are now being considered to have recovered, as of numbers collected on Sunday. (Supplied, AHS)

A COVID-19 fatality previously reported by Alberta Health Services has been linked to the outbreak at the QEII Hospital. This marks the seventh death from COVID-19 recorded in the City of Grande Prairie.

AHS says 12 cases of COVID-19 in the city have recovered over the past 24 hours. The city also saw six new active cases confirmed Sunday, bringing the current tally to 117 active cases and 489 recoveries as of December 13th.

Three new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery were confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are 27 active cases, 172 recoveries, and one death attributed to the County.

There are now 1,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. Of these, 34 people are currently in hospital and four are in intensive care.

Province-wide, a total of 1,887 new cases were confirmed on December 13th. Across Alberta, 21,123 cases of COVID-19 are active, 716 of whom are currently in hospitals.

AHS reports 136 people are currently admitted to ICU units throughout the province. In the last 24 hours, an additional 15 deaths have been reported to Alberta Health. Officials say the total death toll in Alberta is now 733 people. We have asked Alberta Health authorities to clarify a discrepancy between ours and other media’s reporting of the total death count and have yet to hear a reply.