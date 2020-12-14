The City of Grande Prairie launched two fireworks displays to celebrate Canada Day. The spectacle was delayed until July 4, due to poor weather conditions. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The City of Grande Prairie is encouraging residents to take part in some activities to do at home and online leading up to the annual New Year’s fireworks on December 31st.

Activities suggested by the city include a family movie night, creating snow sculptures and decorating gingerbread houses. The city has made its full list of suggestions available online. Participants are encouraged to share their holiday activities on social media with the hashtag “#GPCountdown.”

The City’s annual fireworks display is set to go off at 10 p.m. on December 31st over the Muskoseepi Reservoir, as well as the Community Knowledge Campus East Football Field. Viewers are to stay in their cars for the duration of the display and public washrooms will not be available for use.