Alberta Health Services is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie from Saturday, alongside two recoveries. There are now 124 active cases and 477 recoveries attributed to the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday. The municipality now has 25 active cases.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Big Lakes County, six in the County of Northern Lights, and four in the MD of Greenview. Respectively, there are now 22, 32, and 20 active cases of COVID-19 connected to each municipality.

As of December 12th, there are currently 1,289 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone. There are currently 29 people in hospitals, of which four require intensive care. There were no fatalities due to COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Across Alberta, 1,717 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on December 12th from 21,725 completed tests. There are currently 20,562 active cases within the province. A total of 681 people are in hospitals, with 136 people currently residing in intensive care. Another 22 Albertans have reportedly passed away, bringing the provincial death toll to 719 people.