First responders worked together Friday night to rescue a driver from a vehicle that had gone over an embankment. The County Regional Fire Service says it and firefighters from Beaverlodge and Wembley, as well as Technical Search and Rescue, were called to the Redwillow River valley near Halcourt just before 11 p.m.

The vehicle had to be tracked down by search and rescue members and was eventually found in a remote location off of a farm field, about 40 metres down a sharp drop off towards the river. Rope rescue technicians and specialized equipment were used to get the driver out of the vehicle and up the embankment into an ambulance.

“The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service works seamlessly across the region with our municipal fire service partners and other first responder agencies to deliver high quality emergency services,” explains Regional Fire Service Deputy Chief Jason Nesbitt. “This type of incident is a great example of how we work together as one team to assist those in need.”

No details on the cause of the crash or the condition of the patient has been released.