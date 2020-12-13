Alberta Health Services says 10 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie Friday, as well as seven recoveries. The city is now reported to have 114 active cases of the coronavirus.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one case is said to have recovered over the past day, leaving it with 20 active cases. The Municipal District of Greenview say four new cases and two recoveries added to its data, giving it 20 active cases as well.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, two new cases and two recoveries were recorded in Big Lakes County, one new case was recorded in the MD of Smoky River, five new cases and two recoveries were recorded in Northern Sunrise County, and three new cases and five recoveries were recorded in the MD of Peace.

In the AHS North zone, 120 cases were added on December 11th, as well as a fatality, one of 13 across the province. The number of patients hospitalized went down by three to 29 and those in intensive care dropped from five to four.

Alberta-wide, the province saw 1,590 cases added Friday from 20,227 tests. Hospitalizations went down by three to 681 while those in the ICU went up by five to 128.