UPDATE #2: The RCMP says police were called to a home south of Grovedale around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It’s said a man was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.

Police have thanks the public for avoiding the area. The incident remains under investigation and no further details have been released.

UPDATE: As of 1:35 p.m. Alberta RCMP says the situation has ended safely.

People in an area south of Grovedale are being asked to stay indoors due to an incident involving the RCMP. Mounties says there is a heavy police presence in the area, including Police Dog Services.

“Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors and the public is asked to avoid the area,” says Constable Kathleen Fossen. “RCMP is asking that their activity not be broadcasted on social media.”

