It should come as no surprise that the Grande Prairie RCMP will be hitting the road this month keeping an eye out for impaired drivers. There are multiple check stops planned for the city, as well as on rural roads and highways in partnership with Alberta Traffic Sheriffs.

Last weekend, check stops were done over three days, including December 5th, National Impaired Driving Day. During that time, several Immediate Roadside Sanctions were issued for failing or refusing a roadside impairment test.

In total, six drivers in the city and four in the rural area were issued suspensions, two were issued 24-hour suspensions, two were issued a caution, and one a warning. Two drivers with a Graduated Driver’s Licence were also issued IRS due to there being zero tolerance.

“RCMP consider these initiatives to be highly successful, as several impaired drivers were removed from city streets and rural roadways,” says Corporal Candace Hrdlicka.

It’s noted that more initiatives and enforcement will be done throughout the holiday season.

“The RCMP are committed to community safety and remind the public to choose an alternate mode of transportation if they will be consuming intoxicating substances this holiday season,” adds Hrdlicka.