The Salvation Army has pulled all volunteers from their kettles across Alberta, including Grande Prairie, as part of new safety protocols to deal with COVID-19. The jingle bells will fall silent on December 13th.

Salvation Army Captain Peter Kim says in a year that has brought hardship to everyone across the region it was still a difficult decision to have come down. He adds, however, it is for the health and wellbeing of everyone taking part.

“I think the word for the year is pivot, so we are pivoting as well to make sure we are taking care of our volunteers and helping to bend the curve,”

Kim says while the kettles affixed with tap donation technology will remain in place for the rest of the month, a big part of the holiday season will be lost as the volunteers are no longer allowed to take part.

“I think part of it is people love to ring the bells, and it just makes it part of it their Christmas tradition,” he adds.

If are looking to donate you can text HOPEGP to 30333 to make a $5, $10, or $20 donation. You can also donate online and receive a tax receipt via email.