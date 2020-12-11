A Grande Prairie man was surprised to discover, Friday, he is $1 million richer after buying a winning Lotto 649 ticket. Clement Kawi stopped in at the Circle K on 92nd Avenue late last month to check the ticket he’d bought there the day before, completely unaware of his good fortune.

Kawi says he didn’t believe he’d won, scanning the ticket twice just to be sure of the result before handing it back to the cashier to validate.

“I went in… not knowing that I was carrying a winning ticket,” he recounts.”

Kawi’s ticket matched the $1 million Guaranteed Prize Draw number for the lottery’s November 28th SuperDraw event. He says he plans to use the money to pay off his house, shave off debt and splurge a little.

He chuckled about intending to use some of the money to buy a new truck among his other ideas.