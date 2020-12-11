2020 Exceptional Service Award recipient Sarah Herman, grade six teacher with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division with City of Grande Prairie Deputy Mayor Jackie Clayton and County of Grande Prairie Councillor & FCSSAA President Karen Rosvold (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

The County and City of Grande Prairie, along with the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, and the Village of Hythe are now accepting nominees for the 15th Annual Passionate Heart Awards.

The municipalities are looking to honour outstanding individuals as well as local organizations that significantly contribute to their community while enhancing social services in the region, as well as showing dedication to improving the quality of life for residents.

Some of the categories include teams for non-profit or social agencies, a business award, as well as the Chris Henderson Lifetime Service Award for individuals with 10 or more years of social service experience in the community.

The nomination deadline is set for January 22nd, 2021, with winners being announced during a live virtual celebration set for February 12th.