One fatality due to COVID-19 was recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. Additionally, five new cases were confirmed alongside four recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

A sixth COVID-19 related death has been reported in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says the deceased was a man in his 60s linked to the outbreak at Elders Caring Shelter Society. Five new cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in the City on December 11th, as well as four recoveries. There are still 112 active cases, 463 recoveries, and six fatalities.

Two new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries have been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie. There remain 19 active cases in the municipality, with 169 recovered cases and one death.

Across the Alberta Health Services North zone, there are 1,247 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 35 people are currently in hospital, four of whom currently require intensive care.

Province-wide, there were a total of 1,566 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on December 9th from 16,793 completed tests. AHS says 682 people are in hospital across Alberta, 124 of whom have been admitted into the ICU.

Another 13 people were recorded to have passed away on Wednesday. The provincial death toll is now 666 people.