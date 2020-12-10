The City of Grande Prairie is stepping up its role in pandemic response as an outbreak of the virus remains at Rotary House.

As 15 active cases were confirmed at the building by Alberta Health Services on Tuesday, City Spokesperson Lydia Sadiq says a number of partners, including other social service organizations, remain at the decision-making table as part of the enhanced response.

Sadiq says the risk to the community at large remains low, as those currently diagnosed with COVID-19 are taking part in an isolation program.

“That isolation program allows us to provide a save space for people experiencing homelessness to isolate while exhibiting either COVID-19 symptoms, they might be awaiting test results, or individuals who have received a confirmed COVID-19 test result who do not have an alternate safe space to isolate,” she says.

Sadiq adds from the onset of the pandemic back in March, the goal of the city, and its partners, which includes Northreach Society and the St. Lawrence Centre, has been preventing greater risk to the community at large.

“Whether they are experiencing homelessness, housed or whatever their background may be, our goal is to prevent greater risk and spread of COVID-19 in all aspects of the community.”

She adds they are thankful for a great community to work with, with several organizations and staff members going all hands on deck in an effort to prevent risk to the greater community at large.

An outbreak, according to Alberta Health Services, not including long term care facilities or schools, is reported publicly when there are five or more cases. Outbreaks are declared over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.