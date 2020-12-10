Three suspects were arrested at a Fairview home after RCMP received a tip suggesting drug trafficking activity in the community. The Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit conducted a search of the home, located in the area of 104 Avenue and 101 Street, on November 14th after getting a warrant the same day.

Authorities say meth, GHB, items associated with drug trafficking, Canadian cash and stolen property valued over $5,000 were seized from the home. The three suspects discovered at the home were arrested.

Each of the suspects was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and GHB, as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Two of the suspects were released with conditions to make court appearances in Fairview on February 24th, 2021. The other suspect remains in police custody and his next scheduled court appearance is in Peace River on December 14th.