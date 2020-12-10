Some of the firearms seized from a property northeast of Grande Prairie on December 2, 2020 (Grande Prairie RCMP)

Police say they have seized a significant number of guns from a home northeast of Grande Prairie following a four hour standoff with a suspect. The RCMP says it got a tip that a man with a lifetime firearms prohibition had guns and ammunition on a property 45 kilometres northeast of the city.

Several RCMP resources were put into play as the search warrant was executed on December 2nd, including the use of Police Dog Services, an Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services. It’s alleged the suspect wouldn’t surrender, and a Tactical Armoured Vehicle was brought in during the standoff.

After four hours, the suspect surrendered. A search of the property reportedly turned up 21 guns, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and two crossbows.

69-year-old Leonard Berry of Grande Prairie has been charged with 69 offences. They include 24 counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, 21 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, 20 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon/ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Berry remains in police custody to appear in court on December 14th. Anyone with information on this incident or any illegal activity is encouraged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

In January 2015, then 63-year-old Berry was handed a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the aggravated assault of a police officer. The mountie was found beaten in a ditch and strangled with his radio cord after a traffic stop near Wanham in August 2013.