For its 23rd run in Grande Prairie, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour has taken to an online viewing platform for its audiences. Normally brought to Grande Prairie in January, this year’s collection of films is being made available earlier than normal on a COVID-19 friendly medium.

Local Tour Host Geo Rawlins says it’s the first time in the festival’s 45-year history that it has had to switch from being on the road to showcasing online.

“This year, being a virtual tour, the collection has been pre-curated for us with the most inspiring action, environmental, adventure films and it’s all put into a number of online programs right from the comfort of one’s own home.”

The Grande Prairie leg of the tour is typically hosted as a three-night event at Grande Prairie Regional College in the Douglas J. Cardinal Theatre. Of more than 400 films submitted to the festival, a small selection of award-winners and audience favourites are chosen to be shown around the world.

Rawlins says the team is extremely grateful to the people who buy tickets to the festival showings every year, which keeps it returning to Grande Prairie.

“We can’t thank enough the local people who support the program each year and it just goes to prove there is an appetite for these types of films.”

He adds though the festival is considering maintaining their online platform in future years, the real appeal of the festival seems to remain with coming out to experience the films in a theatre setting.

“It seems from what we are hearing, people would still like to see these films in a theatre, in an auditorium, in a group of people and that’s just the way people are,” Rawlins explains. “We like to experience these sorts of films in a group.”

Viewers can rent the festival programs online and the content is available until the end of october 2021.