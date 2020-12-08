The City of Grande Prairie has lifted the parking ban on all priority two routes, as snow removal crews now begin clearing residential neighbourhoods across the municipality.

Officials say city and contracted crews are in the midst of plowing communities like Countryside North and South, Signature Falls, Country Club Estates, Country Club West, South Patterson Place, Patterson Place, and Southview.

With the completion of priority two routes, crews will continue to plow priority three routes while sanding and salting all priority routes as needed.