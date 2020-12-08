The Town of Sexsmith is looking at the feasibility of donating land to the Grande Spirit Foundation for a new community, affordable housing project.

It marks the second time in just over three years the two will team up, as six housing social housing units were built in the municipality in 2018. Since then, and with the support of the town, the Grande Spirit Foundation is in the midst of selling those units to raise funds in an effort to develop land for future construction.

Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says the land donation may be the easier, and more efficient of the two options available.

“If we can donate land, there is very little expense for us on that front,” she says. There is, of course, an ask for a monetary contribution, and for us that depends on our financial state.”

“Or if there is a partnership where we could potentially buy some land from a developer, and be able to donate that to Grande Spirit, so we are bringing back some information hopefully in the next few weeks here to move that project ahead.”

Potter adds the current budget surplus is around $700,000, but it comes with a caveat. The operation budget, approved on Monday, shows the expenses without taking into account asks from specific departments.

“That surplus in the operation budget right now before decision packages can get eaten up very quickly with projects that can ask for another $400,000.”

She says in the end they would like to have at least a plan in place within the first six months of next year, as they want to see the project move ahead as soon as possible.