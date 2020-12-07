Drugs, weapons and trafficking materials were seized by police from a vehicle deemed suspicious during a traffic stop in Mission Heights on December 2nd. Three suspects were arrested from the vehicle. (Supplied, RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP arrested three suspects after conducting a traffic stop in the Mission Heights neighbourhood on December 2nd. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they say they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

One of the people in the vehicle was reported to be in breach of previous court release conditions and another was wanted on outstanding warrants. All three inside were arrested.

Mounties searched the three arrested suspects, as well as the vehicle, and allegedly seized guns, weapons, drugs and trafficking paraphernalia. Among the haul was a 12 gauge shotgun, a loaded level action rifle, brass knuckles, an extendable baton, a spring-loaded pocket knife, a stolen driver’s licence, 17.5 grams of meth, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, 16 Xanax pills, seven Methadone pills, eight Adderall pills, packaged drugs, and materials associated with trafficking drugs.

55-year-old Brian Healey, 31-year-old Jonathan Derasp and 23-year-old Julia King have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, methadone, cocaine, Xanax, and Adderal, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Derasp is further charged with seven counts of failure to comply with a release order, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

King is further charged with three counts of failure to comply with undertaking/ release order, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and illegal possession of government documents.

Following judicial hearings, Derasp was remanded into custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 7th. Healey and King were released and are to appear in court on January 13th, 2021.