Grande Prairie Regional College is taking steps to give its health care students more work experience opportunities. The college recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Health City meant to increase health research within the community.

Health City is an economic development initiative that aims to help health care workers and students bring their innovations and ideas to the surrounding industry and community. CEO Rej Joseph says the organisation will be helping to connect students with industry.

“Health City’s goal is to generate opportunities for health innovators to drive the transformation of our health economy,” he says. “We see this partnership as an opportunity to increase access and support for innovators throughout the region to drive improved health outcomes and economic development for the province.”

GPRC President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray says it’s important to continuously provide students with new resources and opportunities, all the while considering ways to also benefit the college in the long run.

“This partnership with Health City allows GPRC to leverage collaborator assets for the enhancement of the student experience and innovation and partnership opportunities for the College,” he explains. “As we evolve, it is crucial we provide innovative resources, and inspire our students to foster innovative thinking to create a diverse and bright future.”

Murray adds he believes as students begin to take advantage of the resources through the partnership with Health City, as well as within the recently announced Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation, GPRC students will have that much more of an edge coming into the labour market.