One fatality was recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. The death was linked to an outbreak recorded at the Grande Prairie Care Centre. (Supplied, AHS)

One fatality from COVID-19 was recorded in Grande Prairie on Saturday. Alberta Health says the death was a woman in her 90s and is linked to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Center. The case included comorbidities.

Authorities are also reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the city, as well as 13 recoveries. The City of Grande Prairie’s new numbers as of December 5th are 81 active cases, 443 recoveries, and five fatalities.

In the County of Grande Prairie, four new active cases and one recovery were confirmed on December 5th. There are now 20 active cases in the County, 163 reported recoveries, and one fatality due to COVID-19.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 1,087 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 26 people are currently in hospitals, four of whom require intensive care. Two fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded on December 5th.

Province-wide, 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 23,435 completed tests on Saturday. A total of 601 people are in hospitals, 100 of whom are currently admitted to the ICU. Across Alberta, 19 people with COVID-19 died on December 5th. The provincial death toll is now 615 people.