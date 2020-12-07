The County of Grande Prairie has made it easier for both residents and others to access information and services. It launched its new mobile-friendly website late last month.

The municipality is referring to it as a “digital one-stop-shop” for information about County programs, services, and initiatives. Visitors have an option to subscribe to news and receive notifications when items are posted about topics such as highlights from council meetings the County Connections Newsletter, traffic and roads, and emergency alerts. The county has also included options for users to be notified when new information is posted on individual pages.

The website also features an events calendar displaying upcoming County and community activities and meetings. Non-profit community groups are invited to post events to the calendar for free.

The county adds community input taken into account over the past year as the site was developed. Opportunities for input are still available, as visitors are able to share their thoughts about the redesign through a feedback form found at the top and bottom of each page.

Celebrating the launch, county residents are invited to enter a ‘Tis the Season website contest to win vouchers for the holiday season. The contest closes on December 14 at 11:59 p.m.