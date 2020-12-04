Five new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 alongside five recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie. The city still has 82 active cases of the novel coronavirus and 427 case recoveries as of December 3rd.

Four new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie on December 3rd. A total of 16 active cases remain in the municipality and 162 recoveries have so far been recorded.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Municipal District of Greenview saw eight recoveries on Thursday. AHS reports there are 22 active cases and 74 recovered in the MD. Four new cases and nine recoveries were also seen in the MD of Peace on December 3rd. The municipality now has 32 active cases and 108 recoveries recorded.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 1,012 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 26 people are in hospital, with two people requiring intensive care.

Province-wide, 1,828 new cases were confirmed on Thursday from 17,186 completed tests. The provincial positivity rate is now approximately 10.6 per cent. The province set a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases, the prior of which was 1,731 new active cases on November 27th.

There are now 18,243 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. A total of 533 people are in hospital, 99 of whom are in the ICU. An additional 15 fatalities due to COVID-19 were tallied on December 3rd, bringing the provincial death toll to 590 people.