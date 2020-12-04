City Enforcement Services is asking Grande Prairie residents to consider being good neighbours and help keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice this winter. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

City of Grande Prairie Enforcement Services is asking residents to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice, particularly as the winter season progresses. As part of the Bylaw Enforcement Education Program for December, the focus of the month is on sidewalk clearing.

Sergeant Ross Gear says it should come as no surprise, given the amount of snow generally seen at this time of year.

“For December, We would just ask all citizens to consider their neighbour. These days, the sidewalks are being used a lot,” he says.

Gear adds, considering both the winter season as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are sheltering themselves.

“People just tend to be home a little bit more than before and one of the things that we’re encouraged to do is go out and have a walk and get some fresh air,” he says. “That’s hard to do when the sidewalks are bad.”

Clearing sidewalks associated with a property is part of the city’s traffic bylaw. This includes shovelling snow and removing ice from the walkways, while not piling it into the middle of the road.

“We just ask everybody, be that good citizen, help your neighbour out and keep the sidewalk clear so everybody can use it,” says Gear.

According to the city bylaw, snow and ice on sidewalks next to homes and buildings should be removed within 24-hours of the most recent snowfall. This snow and ice cannot be pushed onto the public street, with the exception of downtown. Failure to remove snow or ice could result in a fine and removal costs.