A total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside four recoveries. There are now 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, as well as 422 which are considered to have recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie saw three new active cases of COVID-19 and one recovery on Wednesday. This puts the municipality at 20 active cases and 154 recoveries.

Three new active cases and two recoveries were also recorded in the Municipal District of Greenview. A total of 30 active cases of COVID-19 and 66 recoveries are attributed to the MD.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 991 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 23 people are in hospital with two cases requiring intensive care. One new fatality was recorded in the region on Wednesday.

A total of 1,854 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on December 2nd from 19,622 completed tests. This pegs the provincial positivity rate at approximately 9.45 per cent.

As of Wednesday there are 17,743 active cases of COVID-19 within the province, 511 of whom are currently in hospitals. AHS also reports 97 people with COVID-19 are currently admitted to the ICU.

The provincial death toll rose by 14 Wednesday, which brings the total fatalities in the province to 575 people.