Three new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday (Supplied, AHS)

Three new, and three recovered cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The total number of active cases in the municipality remains at 70, and there are now 418 recoveries recorded.

Meanwhile, three recoveries have been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. The latest numbers from Alberta Health Services show a total of 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. A total of 153 recoveries in the municipality have thus far been recorded.

Across the AHS North Zone, there are now 967 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 26 people remain in hospitals, with two people currently admitted to the ICU. Two fatalities were also recorded in the North Zone on Tuesday.

Province-wide, 1,685 new cases were reported as of December 1st from 18,432 completed tests. There are now 17,144 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The provincial positivity rate currently sits at 9.2 per cent. Over the last 24 hours, 10 people died as a result of COVID-19. Alberta now has 561 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 504 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the province. Of these, 97 people remain in intensive care.