St. Catherine Catholic School is now considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health Services listed the school as an outbreak location on November 30th.

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Any staff or students who have been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case should be contacted by Public Health.

According to AHS, St. Catherine Catholic School is one of three outbreaks at schools in the City of Grande Prairie. Other outbreak locations currently include St. John Paul II Catholic School and Charles Spencer High School.