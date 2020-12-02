A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Harry Balfour School. Officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division say the news was shared with members of staff, as well as families of students on December 1st.

Officials say the use of zones and cohorts implemented by Harry Balfour School has helped Alberta Health Services complete contact tracing. Adding that the school has also gone through a deep disinfecting.

The school will remain open for in-person for those who have not been identified as close contacts.