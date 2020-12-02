Officials at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum are hoping a move away from a traditional fare during the holiday season will entice not only residents but businesses to come together and celebrate the season safely.

In addition to a community skating rink and fire pits available during business hours, but full theatre rentals and a small business presence at the gift shop has staff hoping to turn some heads.

“We had to modify of our plans a little bit to accommodate the restrictions, and because of that we will open three temporary exhibits in the spring,” says Executive Director Linden Roberts

“We feel we’ve got enough interesting things for people to do here to keep them happy over the Christmas holidays.”

For those who are looking to spend some family time in the great indoors, the Akroyd Theatre will be available for those looking to take in some holiday classics on the big screen.

“Families can call the front desk and request a time slot to be booked for the theatre…[and] they can bring in a DVD or Blu-Ray of their choice, or we can offer a list of streaming options, and they can come together as a family and watch a movie on the big screen,” says Head of Operations Amanda Boucher.

Boucher adds they’re also hoping to lend a helping hand to Grande Prairie region businesses who are feeling the pinch of pandemic restrictions.

“With the cancellation of most markets, we wanted to support the economic structure of the economic businesses and really encourage our visitors to come and shop local this season,” she says.

“Our gift shop is of a large enough square footage that people can socially distance and feel comfortable with their purchases so we wanted to really just support local this year.”

For more information, or to book a spot in any of the available options, you can head over to the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum website.