For the fourth year in a row, organizers behind the Spirit Tree are looking to help out dozens of families in Grande Prairie.

To help those families, organizers are once again looking for sponsorships not only from businesses but from residents who are looking to lend a hand by purchasing handmade ornaments, with all proceeds going towards making the season brighter for more than 50 families.

Organizer Mike Edgar says due to COVID-19, they’re unable to hold their traditional kick-off event, but the spirit of the season is very much in full swing. He adds they’re seeing an influx of families being nominated, so some changes will be made to the programming overall.

“We are taking donations right up until Christmas because we are having a lot of applications,” he says.

“We are turning it into an all winter-long sort of a deal, but the main feature of it will remain looking after the nominated families at Christmas.”

Edgar says one sponsor has a rolling agreement to take the top portion of the tree, adding the difficulty of making the deliveries is eased significantly with that kind of support.

“One of the things that is the most exciting, considering these tough times, is the repeat sponsors,” he says.

“To say, just count on us every year, it’s a really nice relief, especially in these times, it’s a little difficult.”

The tree is located outside Mr. Mikes Steakhouse off the 108 Street bypass in Grande Prairie.