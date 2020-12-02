Strong winds are expected in the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning region, prompting Environment Canada to issue a wind warning.

“Strong winds have developed, but are expected to be brief and weaken later this evening. The strongest winds are expected to be in the vicinity of the town of Peace River, but at the top of the valley.”

It’s noted the wind could damage buildings, toss loose objects, or break tree branches. Drivers are urged to adjust to the conditions.