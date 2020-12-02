The province’s top doctor is encouraging Albertans to keep holiday gatherings small and within individual households this year.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she doesn’t know what specific COVID-19 measures will be in place come Christmastime, adding those restrictions will be determined by cabinet in the next couple of weeks.

However, she says this is not the year for office parties or large family gatherings and that we should all start making plans for virtual celebrations.

There were 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 reported on November 30th out of 15,816 tests for a provincial positivity rate of about 8.4 per cent. As of the end of day Monday, there were 16,628 active cases with 479 people in hospital, 97 of them in the ICU.