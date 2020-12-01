Eight recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie alongside one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting eight more recovered cases, as well as one new active case, of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. The city now has 70 active cases of COVID-19, 415 recoveries, and four fatalities.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two recoveries were recorded on Monday. No new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded, leaving the municipality with 21 active cases, 150 recoveries and one fatality.

The Municipal District of Peace saw six new active cases of COVID-19 on November 30th, alongside one recovery. AHS data shows there are now 39 active cases and 95 recoveries in the district.

In the AHS North zone there are now 895 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 27 people are currently in hospital, with two people admitted to the ICU. No new fatalities in the region were recorded on Monday.

Alberta saw a total of 1,307 new active cases of COVID-19 on November 30th, confirmed from 15,816 completed tests. Province-wide, there are now 479 people in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 97 require intensive care. Another 10 fatalities from the novel coronavirus were recorded in Alberta on Monday, bringing the death toll to 551 people.