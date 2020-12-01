Snow removal crews are continuing to clear streets in the county (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Snow removal in the County of Grande Prairie is currently underway in the subdivisions of Whispering Ridge and Westlake Estates in the Hamlet of Clairmont. Officials say temporary parking restrictions began on Tuesday.

Next on the list are the subdivisions of Wedgewood, Maple Ridge and Taylor Estates, followed by Clairmont from 100th to 113th Avenue.

During times of heavy snowfall, temporary parking restrictions are set up 24 hours in advance. When possible, “no parking” signage is posted where applicable. When “no parking” signs are visible, parking on roadways and streets will not be permitted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place are liable to be ticketed and, or towed. Officials also remind residents that piling snow onto roadways is illegal and punishable by a $100 fine.

Digital “no parking” signage for snow removal has been installed in the areas of Clairmont at 100 Ave & 100 St, Clairmont at 107A Ave & 100 St, Whispering Ridge in Clairmont at 154 Ave & 102 St, Whispering Ridge in Clairmont at 149 Ave & 102 St, Westlake Village in Clairmont at 156 Ave & 102 St, and at the Entrance to Wedgewood.

Residents can stay up to date about snow removal, including current or upcoming parking restrictions, by visiting the interactive web map