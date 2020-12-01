The Salvation Army is adding a couple of new ways people can contribute to the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. The not-for-profit has unveiled the ‘tiptap’ machines at most of their Kettle locations around Grande Prairie.

Captain Peter Kim says the measures have been put in place for a number of reasons, with COVID-19 protocols among them.

“We are so excited to have another safe way for Grande Prairie to donate to the work of The Salvation Army in our community,” he adds.

Captain Kim adds he hopes the new options will provide people with a little more comfort if they feel like donating to the cause. He adds it also provides them with a bit of wiggle room at kettle locations they are not able to fill with volunteers.

“This is another way we are able to get into other locations where we don’t have volunteers, we have tap2give signs in several locations,”

Kim says despite all the feelings of doom and gloom in the world, he isn’t surprised Grande Prairie residents are opening their hearts, and wallets to those in need during the holiday season.

“People still support the work of the Salvation Army, even in the toughest of times,” he says

The one thing I do miss is handing out candy canes, it’s not really Christmas without candy canes at the Salvation Army Kettles, but most people are generous, they are giving because they love to give and love to help people out.”

As of December 1st, $117,549 has been donated towards their half-million dollar final goal. If are looking to donate, but can’t make it to a kettle location, you can also text HOPEGP to 30333 to make a $5, $10, or $20 donation. You can also donate online, and receive a tax receipt via email.