Nepin Sage Gambler has not been seen since November 24th, 2020. [Supplied, High Prairie RCMP)

High Prairie RCMP is asking the public’s help in tracking down a woman who hasn’t been heard from in days.

Police say 29-year-old Nepin Sage Gambler hasn’t been seen since she was spotted at the High Prairie hospital on November 24th, and hasn’t been heard from since speaking to family on November 27th. Authorities believe she may be travelling towards the Edmonton region.

Police say Gambler, also known to use the surnames Sutherland and or Chartrand, is described as standing around 5’6″, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, with a bright green backpack and a black purse.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak to her. Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370.