A total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday, alongside four recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is confirming 13 new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside four recoveries. The city now totals 77 active cases of COVID-19, 407 recoveries, and four fatalities.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie on Sunday, as well as six recoveries. A total of 23 active cases, 148 recoveries, and one fatality are linked to the municipality.

The clock to lifting the local mandatory mask bylaw has been reset, as there are once again 100 active cases of COVID-19 collectively between the city and county of Grande Prairie.

Within the AHS North Zone, there are 869 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 25 people are currently in hospitals, two of whom require intensive care.

A total of 1,733 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Alberta on November 29th from 20,499 tests. This pegs the provincial positivity rate at roughly 8.45 per cent. Throughout the province, 453 people are hospitalized, with 96 currently in the ICU. The provincial death toll rose by eight and now totals 541 people.