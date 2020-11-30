The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for help in identifying two armed robbery suspects. Police say they were made aware of the suspects following reports of an investigation into an armed robbery in Grande Cache.

Police say at approximately 6:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP located the suspect vehicle and attempted a high-risk vehicle stop. Police pursued the vehicle but called it off shortly after it began due to safety concerns for the public.

Shortly before 8 a.m., numerous schools in the Avondale and Royal Oaks areas were placed on a hold and secure, as police continued to search for the suspects on foot. Mounties say they received a report of an attempted break-in to a residence in the area, which lead to an investigation, and subsequent arrest of one female suspect, who remains in custody.

Police say they remain on the lookout for two male suspects, the first is described as a white male, wearing a black sweater, black pants, black boots, toque and gloves. He is described as tall with a thin build. The second suspect is also a white male, described as tall with a heavy build. He is described as having a goatee and mustache and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jacket, grey hat, and light coloured backpack.

These suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous and are not to be approached by members of the public. If you see the suspects, call 911 or Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.