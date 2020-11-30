The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old. Police say 17-year-old Kennedy Horseman was last seen in the city on November 28th.

Horseman is described as standing 5’3″, weighing approximately 120 lbs, with greyish purple hair, and brown eyes.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being, and is urging anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts to please the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).