A parking ban will go into effect on priority two roads across the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday morning.

Priority two roads are a major part of the roadway infrastructure around the municipality and serve as the entrance and exit roads for several communities, including Patterson, Crystal Lake, Avondale, College Park, Pinnacle Ridge, and Mission Heights, among others.

Residents are being reminded to move their cars off identified roadways to give crews the space needed to operate equipment and clear the road safely. Officials say salting and sanding the roads on all priority roadways is already underway.