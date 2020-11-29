Six new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie from November 28th, alongside eight recoveries. The city now has 68 active cases, as well as 403 which are considered to be recovered.

Two new active cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie Saturday. The municipality now has 28 active cases and 68 recoveries.

The City and County of Grande Prairie now collectively contain less than 100 active cases of COVID-19. The city’s mandatory mask use bylaw will be deactivated if that trend continues for a consecutive 14 days.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Municipal District of Peace saw six new active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There are now 34 active cases and 92 recoveries in the district.

Across the AHS North zone, there are now 857 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 28 people are currently in hospital, with two people admitted to the ICU. One additional death was confirmed in the region on Saturday. There have so far been 46 deaths linked to COVID-19 in northern Alberta.

The province of Alberta saw a total of 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 reported on November 28th from 23,282 tests. There are now 15,692 active cases across the province, 435 of whom are currently in hospital, with 95 needing intensive care. Another nine fatalities were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 533 people.