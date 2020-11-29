Residents of the Crystal Heights community work to assemble and decorate a christmas tree for the Jasinska family, who's home and collection of holliday decorations were lost in a November 2019 fire. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

There are once again holiday decorations outside the Jasinska family’s home. The Crystal Heights community came together to decorate a tree at the rebuilt home on Friday night.

The Jasinskas are well known and loved for setting up elaborate displays of decorations celebrating the seasons, but their collection was among the belongings lost to a fire in November 2019.

The Christmas tree, complete with decorations donated by the community, was set up in front of the Jasinksa family’s home in secret as a way to bring them some holiday joy.

Barb Jasinska says upon discovering the tree the following morning, her parents, Bogusia and Chester, were both moved to tears.

“[They] loved it. My dad actually cried more than my mom,” says Jasinska. “This is simply magical.”

Jasinska adds for her parents, consistently decorating the house was a passion project.

“It’s something my mom’s always done. They bought that home in about 2001, and they’ve always just made sure that every season was celebrated,” she says.

The Crystal Heights community was not about to let the catastrophe end the annual tradition.

“There was a massive outpouring of support [from the local community],” explains Barb. “This year [they] reached out to me and suggested to set up a tree and have the community come in and maybe add an ornament to the tree as an expression of gratitude. That house was, and it is going to be because it’s just a matter of time before they’re back in it again… massively celebrated. The house lit up the entire street and it’s noticeable when you drive down and you don’t see the Christmas lights.”

She adds, on several occasions, strangers would show up at her mother’s door on Christmas Eve to leave cards expressing appreciation for the displays. Barbara says they were surprised by their new decorations Saturday morning.